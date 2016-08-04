ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Announcing The Star Wars After Show

August 4, 2016
August 4, 2016
StarWars.com Team

The hosts of The Star Wars Show lead discussions on all the happenings in a galaxy far, far away.

Love The Star Wars Show? Then you'll really love The Star Wars After Show.

The Star Wars After Show, debuting today and releasing every Thursday at 12 p.m. PT on the Verizon YouTube channel, offers a deeper dive and insider perspective on the news and content presented weekly on The Star Wars Show. Featuring the hosts of The Star Wars Show and experts from Lucasfilm, the discussions will be lively, fun geek outs over the happenings in a galaxy far, far away, from movies to games to comics. Watch the first installment below!


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

The Star Wars Show The Star Wars After Show

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Read Along with The Star Wars Show Book Club

    April 23, 2020

    April 23, 2020

    Apr 23

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    The Star Wars Show Announces Spin-Off

    January 29, 2020

    January 29, 2020

    Jan 29

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Watch the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

    December 11, 2019

    December 11, 2019

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"} {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"}

    5 Questions with Star Wars Resistances Scott Lawrence

    March 14, 2019

    March 14, 2019

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Christmas in the Stars

    December 20, 2018

    December 20, 2018

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Jedi Knight Revan Joins Galaxy of Heroes

    October 10, 2018

    October 10, 2018

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    The Star Wars Show Meets Solo for a Special Facebook Event

    September 19, 2018

    September 19, 2018

    Sep 19

  • {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"} {:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"}

    Solo Snowball Fight Deleted Scene Revealed

    September 12, 2018

    September 12, 2018

    Sep 12

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved