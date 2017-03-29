Calling All Astromechs: Announcing Star Wars: Puzzle Droids Mobile Game

ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

March 29, 2017
The BB-8 approved game debuts at Star Wars Celebration, and pre-registration is now open for Google Play!

It's time for gamers to channel their inner astromech.

Today, Disney and Lucasfilm announced Star Wars: Puzzle Droids, a new casual match-3 puzzle game coming soon to mobile devices. Pre-registration for Google Play is now open. In the game, fans tap into the holographic memory bank of BB-8, experiencing classic scenes and untold stories from the famous droid's perspective, while playing through rewarding puzzle gameplay. Star Wars: Puzzle Droids takes players through the galaxy, where they'll collect rewards, create combos, and unlock other familiar memories.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will be the first place to play Star Wars: Puzzle Droids, as attendees will have the chance to experience the game right on the show floor.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Puzzle Droids!

