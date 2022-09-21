Andor Is Here!

The three-episode series premiere is now streaming on Disney+.

The rebellion is here.

Andor, the highly-anticipated Original series, has arrived on Disney+ with a three-episode premiere. Created by Tony Gilroy, the spy thriller stars Diego Luna, reprising the role of Cassian Andor in a tale set five years prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Joining Luna is Genevieve O’Reilly, returning as Mon Mothma (Rogue One, Tin Can), as well as Stellan Skarsgard (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End, Good Will Hunting), Denise Gough (Collett, Angels in America), Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim: Uprising), and Kyle Soller (Anna Karenina, The Titan). And making his debut is B2EMO, our newest favorite droid.

“I know what he represents,” Luna said of his character at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. “This is the story about the people. It’s a story that has the most to do with us. It’s about what we can do, it’s about the power we have.” New episodes will arrive on Disney+ every Wednesday; following a 12-episode first season, Andor will return for Season 2, leading directly into Rogue One.

For more on Andor, check out our new feature with insights from the show's creators, as well as StarWars.com’s series page for trailers, news, and much more.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #Andor, #DisneyPlus, #ThisWeek