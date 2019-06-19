ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Snoke, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Rose to Star in Marvel's Age of Resistance - First Look

June 19, 2019
StarWars.com Team

The comic book series will tell new, essential stories about the greatest heroes and villains of the sequel trilogy.

Marvel's Age of Resistance miniseries -- following the popular Age of Republic and Age of Rebellion -- kicks off next month, with each issue shining a light on icons of the Resistance and First Order. StarWars.com is excited to reveal four stunning covers by Phil Noto for some of the series' most eagerly anticipated installments, coming in September: Age of Resistance - Rose Tico #1, Age of Resistance - Supreme Leader Snoke #1, Age of Resistance - Rey #1, and Age of Resistance - Kylo Ren #1. Get a first look below, along with official descriptions of the stories within -- which promise new revelations on everything from Kylo Ren's first days as a dark side apprentice to Rey's time with Leia.

Age of Resistance - Rose Tico #1 cover

Star Wars: Age of Resistance - Rose Tico #1 (on sale September 4)
"My Hero"
Writer: Tom Taylor
Artist: Ramon Rosanas
Cover: Phil Noto

Sisters. Friends. Co-pilots. Growing up, Rose and Paige Tico were everything to each other. Until the First Order tore their world apart. See the bond between Rose and Paige before it was forever broken.

Age of Resistance - Supreme Leader Snoke #1 cover

Star Wars: Age of Resistance - Supreme Leader Snoke #1 (on sale September 11)
"The Devil's Apprentice!"
Writer: Tom Taylor
Artist: Leonard Kirk
Cover: Phil Noto

Supreme Leader Snoke's brutal training of Kylo Ren begins. Will the sadistic Snoke break his tormented protégé? Or has he underestimated the son of Han and Leia?

Age of Resistance - Rey #1 cover

Star Wars: Age of Resistance - Rey #1 (on sale September 18)
"Search for Skywalker"
Writer: Tom Taylor
Artist: Ramon Rosanas
Cover: Phil Noto

After Han Solo's fall, Rey searched for Luke Skywalker. But before Luke, there was Leia. Witness never-before-seen moments between Rey and General Organa. What will Rey, Chewbacca and R2-D2 encounter on the way to find Leia’s missing brother?

Age of Resistance - Kylo Ren #1 cover

Star Wars: Age of Resistance - Kylo Ren #1 (on sale September 25)
"A Dynasty of Doom!"
Writer: Tom Taylor
Artist: Leonard Kirk
Cover: Phil Noto

Anakin Skywalker casts a long shadow. Can Kylo Ren ever escape his infamous grandfather’s reputation? Or will he succeed where Darth Vader failed?

See this comic book news and more on this week's installment of The Star Wars Show!


