Star Wars Rebels: Spark Of Rebellion with a New Scene Featuring Darth Vader Coming to ABC

October 9, 2014
October 9, 2014

James Earl Jones to reprise his role as the voice of the iconic villain in a cameo appearance on the animated series.

The critically-acclaimed epic adventure Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion will air on ABC on Sunday, October 26 (7:00 p.m. ET/PT). Executive producer Dave Filoni states, "We wanted to do something special for the ABC broadcast. We've added a scene which gives audiences insight into the Inquisitor and includes a cameo by Darth Vader voiced by the distinguished actor James Earl Jones."

The television movie Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion delivered 6.5-million viewers in its premieres on Disney Channel and Disney XD around the world including the U.S. and 16 markets in Europe, Middle East and Africa and Canada.  The Star Wars Rebels weekly series on Disney XD (Mondays 9:00 p.m. ET/PT), has been renewed for a second season.

Set between the events of Star Wars Episodes III and IV, the Star Wars Rebels story unfolds during a dark time when the evil Galactic Empire is tightening its grip of power on the galaxy. Imperial forces have occupied a remote planet and are ruining the lives of its people. The motley but clever crew of the starship Ghost – cowboy Jedi Kanan, ace pilot Hera, street-smart teenager Ezra, the "muscle" Zeb, warrior firebrand Sabine, and grumpy old astromech droid Chopper – will face threatening new villains, embark on thrilling adventures and become heroes with the power to ignite a rebellion.

The voice cast includes Freddie Prinze Jr. as Kanan, Vanessa Marshall as Hera, Steve Blum as Zeb, Tiya Sircar as Sabine, Taylor Gray as Ezra, David Oyelowo as Agent Kallus and Jason Isaacs as the Inquisitor.

"Star Wars Rebels" is created by Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars"), Simon Kinberg ("X-Men: Days of Future Past," "Sherlock Holmes"), and Carrie Beck. The Lucasfilm Animation production is also executive-produced by Filoni and Kinberg as well as Greg Weisman ("Gargoyles").

