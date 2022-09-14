A Quest for Revenge in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #27 - Exclusive Preview

The hunter becomes the hunted.

It’ll take more than sand to stop Darth Vader. Even if he doesn’t like it.

Recent issues of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader have pitted the titular Sith Lord against the corrupt Governor Tauntaza, a Crimson Dawn operative. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Darth Vader #27, Tauntaza returns, seeking to eliminate everything in the path of her sandstorm-creating fortress -- including her new rival. Vader, however, is more than ready…

Darth Vader #27, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Rahzzah, arrives September 21 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.