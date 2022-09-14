ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

A Quest for Revenge in Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader #27 - Exclusive Preview

September 14, 2022
StarWars.com Team

The hunter becomes the hunted.

It’ll take more than sand to stop Darth Vader. Even if he doesn’t like it.

Recent issues of Marvel’s Star Wars: Darth Vader have pitted the titular Sith Lord against the corrupt Governor Tauntaza, a Crimson Dawn operative. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Darth Vader #27, Tauntaza returns, seeking to eliminate everything in the path of her sandstorm-creating fortress -- including her new rival. Vader, however, is more than ready…

Darth Vader #27, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by Rahzzah, arrives September 21 and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.

Star Wars Darth Vader 27 Cover Star Wars Darth Vader 27 Page 1 Star Wars Darth Vader 27 Page 2 Star Wars Darth Vader 27 Page 3 Star Wars Darth Vader 27 Page 4 Star Wars Darth Vader 27 Page 5

