9 Signs You Grew Up Watching the Original Trilogy

July 14, 2015
Amy Ratcliffe

Do you try and draw the TV remote to your hand with the power of the Force? If so, this list may apply to you.

When I ask Star Wars fans about their first experience with the saga, I often hear stories about how they remember seeing A New Hope and the other films in the original trilogy in the theater. For many people, seeing the movies created unforgettable memories that shaped their childhoods. Kids could put themselves in the shoes of Luke Skywalker and imagine going on adventures and ultimately defeating evil and saving the galaxy. If you grew up watching the original trilogy over and over, chances are you're familiar with these signs:

Uncle Owen and Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope

1. Any time you're asked to do something you don't want to do, you respond with, "But I was going into Tosche Station to pick up some power converters!"

Luke Skywalker's comment to Uncle Owen after being told to clean up C-3PO and R2-D2 is teen angst and frustration captured in a single sentence. It crosses my mind frequently.

Ewoks on Endor in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

2. You think of all teddy bears as relatives of Ewoks.

If you saw Return of the Jedi at the right age, you likely thought of Ewoks as teddy bears. Therefore, it's only natural to assume teddy bears are distant relatives.

Han Solo and Greedo in Star Wars: A New Hope

3. You've had at least one discussion about Han Solo vs. Greedo.

In my anecdotal experience, fans who grew up with the original trilogy are one thousand percent more likely to have strong feelings about the Han Solo and Greedo showdown in the Mos Eisley Cantina. Strong feelings lead to passionate debates, passion debates lead to -- you get the idea. Don't go too far into the dark side with it.

Darth Vader verus Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope.

4. You've pretended rolls of wrapping paper are lightsabers.

Anyone who's seen Star Wars sees a cardboard tube as an opportunity. Rolls of wrapping paper, paper towel tubes -- they're all just elegant weapons for a more civilized age.

The dianoga in Star Wars: A New Hope

5. You hesitate to go into murky water because of the dianoga.

The setting that is the dingy Death Star trash compactor may be unique and also fictional, but the idea of a creature lurking unseen under the surface is powerful imagery.

Han Solo in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

6. When someone tells you, "I love you," you're always tempted to reply with, "I know."

Let's be honest. Han Solo is a level of suave few of us will ever achieve. Given that, even though it's funny to pull out the "I know," do so sparingly. Trust me.

Luke Skywalker and tauntaun in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

7. You wonder how anything that smells bad compares to the insides of a tauntaun.

If you've ever passed an odorous landfill or opened your refrigerator and discovered an unusual smell and thought, "Hmm, I wonder if a tauntaun smells this awful," you probably grew up watching the original trilogy... Or you're just really curious about tauntauns.

Princess Leia in Star Wars: A New Hope

8. You've spent too much time trying to shape your hair into Princess Leia buns.

Leia's hair in A New Hope is arguably one of the most recognized 'dos in cinema. It's also a look that's tricky to exactly replicate. If you've spent hours in front of the mirror trying to beat your hair into perfect buns, know you're not alone.

Han Solo in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

9. You never want to know the odds.

Han Solo's confidence practically jumps off the screen -- it's hard to not want to be a little like him. If he doesn't want to know the odds, I never want to know the odds.

Do any of these signs apply to you? Let me know in the comment and please share more!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.

