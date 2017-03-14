8 Memorable Quotes from Droids

Some of the best lines in Star Wars come from the saga's mechanical beings.

Droids are a constant presence in the Star Wars universe. They hold a variety of jobs in the galaxy, and whether they're helpfully pointing out the odds, serving your meal, or being cantankerous, they all have something to say. Droids like R2-D2, Chopper, and BB-8 communicate with emotive sounds, while other droids speak Basic and other word-based languages to better serve humans and aliens -- droids like C-3PO. We've heard Threepio utter several lines over the years (including several insults), but a number of droids have delivered memorable quotes. Here are eight of them!



1. "Roger, roger." -- More or less every battle droid

Thousands of B1 battle droids were manufactured to fight for the Separatists in the Clone Wars. They weren't always the brightest of droids, but they followed orders and confirmed receipt with "Roger, roger." I find myself trying to say the phrase just like a battle droid on a regular basis.



2. "Sir, it's quite possible this asteroid is not entirely stable." -- C-3PO

C-3PO can occasionally be helpful. But when he's not being helpful, he's calculating odds no one wants to hear and making observations about the obvious. This quote from The Empire Strikes Back is an example of the latter. It's fun to work this one into everyday conversations.



3. "The captain says you are a friend. I will not kill you." -- K-2SO

I know Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hasn't been released yet, but this line from K-2SO in the trailer speaks volumes. The dialogue sticks out because it communicates how loyal the former Imperial droid is to Captain Andor and how he's not going to put up with guff from anyone else.

4. "No, you are the one who is useless." -- AP-5

Star Wars Rebels introduced us to AP-5, an Imperial inventory droid, in Season Two. After running into Chopper and learning he could leave the Empire, AP-5 got real with the Imperial captain that was mean to him.

5. "Don't blame me. I'm an interpreter. I'm not supposed to know a power socket from a computer terminal." -- C-3PO

Leave it to Threepio to come up with the most complicated way possible to say, "It's not my fault." When it really is.

6. "I PERFORMED VIOLENCE." -- Mister Bones

Temmin "Snaps" Wexley has a unique companion in the Aftermath books: a modified B1 battle droid. Named Mister Bones, the droid is Temmin's friend and protector. The best part about the modified droid is his often murderous personality. He's ultimately good, but he has a violent streak. It sets him apart, and because of his temperament, most everything he says is comedy gold.



7. "I swear they get younger every expedition." -- Professor Huyang

When Ahsoka took younglings to Professor Huyang in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the droid expressed a thought I have at least once a week. He's been helping Jedi construct lightsabers for centuries; it's no wonder he's feeling old.



8. "Hello! I'm Triple-Zero and I'm looking forward immensely to torturing you today." -- Triple-Zero

In the category of twisted, less lovable droids, let's highlight 0-0-0, a.k.a. Triple-Zero, from the Darth Vader and Doctor Aphra comics. He's a protocol droid like C-3PO; he's programmed for etiquette and translation and also torture. Doctor Aphra installed the personality matrix, so Triple-Zero obeyed her and Darth Vader. He does the job without asking questions and is straightforward whether you want him to be or not.

Which droid quotes are your favorites? Share your picks in the comments below!

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek.