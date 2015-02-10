6 Star Wars Couples That We Love

StarWars.com looks at some of the greatest romances of a galaxy far, far away!

Citizens of the galaxy far, far away probably don't have February 14 marked with a red heart on their calendars. Honestly, not all citizens on Earth do either. But to some, Valentine's Day is a day to be celebrated and an excuse to shower loved ones with affection and even gifts. Is that really so awful? I don't think so. I enjoy sending homemade valentines to my friends each year, and if I could pass out cards to these couples from Star Wars film/television and Star Wars Legends, I would.

1. Han and Leia

The smuggler and the princess might not be a likely pair, but their differences are what help make them work as a couple. Han Solo and Leia Organa have all the most romantic scenes in the Star Wars films, and even though I do think Han acted like a nerf herder from time to time, I can't deny that he's a more than suitable match for Leia.

2. Luke and Mara

A couple even less likely than Han and Leia is Luke Skywalker and Mara Jade. She worked as the Emperor's Hand and was supposed to assassinate Luke. It's not exactly a meet-cute. Their story stands as proof that love and forgiveness can overcome all.

3. Corran and Mirax

Corran Horn and Mirax Terrik's partnership had a rocky start. Is anyone else sensing a pattern? They held onto grudges their families had against each other but eventually realized they enjoyed each other's company. It was a slow burn but all the sweeter because of the gradual build-up.

4. Obi-Wan and Satine

While we didn't see Obi-Wan Kenobi and Duchess Satine Kryze kiss or anything, the subtext said it all. Obi-Wan developed a close relationship with her before the Mandalorian Civil War and though he put his commitment to the Jedi Order first, it's clear his feelings for Satine never went away.

5. Wedge and Iella

Another example of love taking a while to sort itself out is the relationship of Wedge Antilles and Iella Wessiri. They met on a mission but complication and separations meant they were only friends for a long time. As with Corran and Mirax, the background and time spent apart only made their confession of feelings for each other (one of the most swoon-worthy scenes in Legends) that much more satisfying.

6. R2-D2 and C-3PO

The dusty surface of Tatooine, the bustling halls in Coruscant, a drafty base on Hoth -- R2-D2 and C-3PO have been through it all. They may not have the necessary circuitry and programming to feel love, but you can tell they're best pals. Sure, they bicker, but isn't that a sign of true friendship?

Let's continue the conversation in the comments. Tell me about your favorite couples in Star Wars. And remember, if you want to give something to the special someone in your life, you can make them a rose from Star Wars comics (don't cut up any Star Wars #1 variant covers though!).

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with all things Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. You can follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.