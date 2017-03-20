5 Things You Didn't Know About the Beautiful C-3PO ANA Jet

StarWars.com gets the hang of this flying business with insights from ANA's Hiro Miyagawa.
C-3PO: legendary protocol droid, Ewok god, and now, a beautiful jet.
Today, ANA, the largest airline in Japan, unveiled its C-3PO ANA jet -- the fourth in its Star Wars Project series -- at TOKYO/Haneda airport in a special ceremony. The stunning design incorporates many of C-3PO's most iconic elements, including his primary power coupler outlet (the circle on his chest), wiring, and bold gold color. StarWars.com caught up over e-mail with Hiro Miyagawa, Star Wars Project leader, and came away with five behind-the-circuits details of ANA's jet, which will surely be on every Jawa's wishlist.