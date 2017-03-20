5 Things You Didn't Know About the Beautiful C-3PO ANA Jet

1. That power coupler outlet? It's featured multiple times on the jet, and for a reason. "We took a very long, good look at the real C-3PO, discussed and discussed what would be the primary characteristic feature that Threepio had," Miyagawa says. "We came to a conclusion that it was that power coupler outlet, because it is so beautiful and makes Threepio Threepio. Since every single Star Wars fan can tell that, in combination with the colorful circuits, they would know it was Threepio they were looking at. So, we laid the power coupler outlet in the center of the design, and started working on the rest." The rest includes his "wiring" beneath, but also a repeat of the coupler on the sides of the jet. That was done to mimic the circular shapes on the sides of Threepio's head and balance the coupler in the center.

2. ANA's previous Star Wars jets inspired the art direction for this one. Prior to the C-3PO wrap, Miyagawa worked on jet designs of R2-D2 and BB-8. "When we first designed the R2-D2 ANA jet," Miyagawa says, "we came up with the concept that when you look from right above the plane, you are looking at Artoo as if he were lying on the ground, face up. We applied the same concept to the BB-8 ANA jet, and to the C-3PO ANA jet, as well." Threepio posed a bit more of a design challenge, however, as he's a humanoid droid, and the design would not allow for the inclusion of his face. How did ANA come up with a solution? The power coupler motif discussed above, and designing in new places on the craft...