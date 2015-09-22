5 Signs You Might Be a Sith-In-Training

Yellow eyes usually aren't a good thing.

The dark side of the Force is insidious. It creeps in around the edges and preys upon emotions like fear, hate, and anger. The dark side feeds upon negativity like it's an all-you-can-eat buffet, and that fuel makes it stronger and more appealing. Jedi have to be vigilant and avoid temptation because it's all too easy to fall off course and into dangerous territory. These are some signs that you might be giving into the dark side and heading towards the Sith Lord career path.

1. You only crave unlimited power

Possessing ambition is a positive attribute, but not caring about who you hurt to achieve your goals is not. You should always be mindful of how your actions affect your peers and subordinates. If you want to climb to the top and step on everyone along the way, you may as well invite the Sith recruiter over for dinner.

2. Your closet is filled with black clothing, and you like the color red

Your wardrobe preferences don't necessarily make you a prime Sith candidate, but no Sith Lords we've encountered seem to be a fan of pastels or snazzy patterns. They're all about black-hooded robes and capes and wield red lightsabers. Don't change who you are and what you like to fit into a non-Sith mold -- black is always trendy and quite flattering -- but maybe don't listen when a shady individual tries to give you a new name beginning with "Darth."

3. You believe everyone you love is actually out to get you

The dark side twists perception and seems to make the user more selfish. When all you think about is yourself, you're more likely to see only enemies around you and read every action from a friend as a move against you. If paranoia is controlling your actions and emotions, it's time to turn back.

4. Your eyes have suddenly turned yellow

Steeping yourself too deeply in the dark side of the Force can lead to changes in your physical appearance. It's not anything a good night's sleep can fix and the damage could be irreparable. If your eyes suddenly turn yellow and are red-rimmed, you're pulling too much from the dark side. And no, eyedrops are not the answer.

5. You only see the bad in those around you

Good and evil isn't black and white, so it's not always simple to see the best in people. However, if you automatically look for the bad, that's all you'll see. Like Qui-Gon Jinn said, "Your focus determines your reality." If you find yourself only recognizing the negative, step away and regroup (in real life, this very much applies to using the Internet and social media). If you're experiencing any of these feelings, please visit the Jedi Temple nearest you and ask for a consultation. If your eyes have turned yellow, please see a medical professional.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.