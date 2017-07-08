ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

5 Highlights from Star Wars Forces of Destiny: "The Imposter Inside"

July 9, 2017
Kristin Baver

A shape-shifting assassin picks the wrong Jedi and senator to mess with.

The Forces of Destiny micro-series has been filled with familiar faces and welcome reunions, and Saturday's episode was no exception. In this Clone Wars-era installment, Ahsoka helps Padmé to prepare for a diplomatic dinner, but it soon becomes clear that although the outside is secure, there's a traitor in their midst. The two heroes take quick action to neutralize the threat, working together to save the day in a powerful showing of teamwork and friendship.


1. Padmé!

Voice actor Catherine Taber reprises her role as the senator from Naboo, with the same warmth and personality she brought to the character during The Clone Wars series. And we're still pretty excited to see Ahsoka back on screen, once again voiced by Ashley Eckstein!

2. It really is the little things.

As Maz reminds us in the series opener, sometimes it's the little things that make a big impact. In this case, it's Ahsoka's keen observational skills and the gumption to question the senator over her cutlery that leads to the discovery of the nefarious plan that would have surely disrupted her important meeting and had far-reaching political consequences.

One of Padme's handmaidens looks over her shoulder at Padme and Ahsoka Tano in Forces of Destiny.

3. A shape-shifting assassin.

Hiding in plain sight under the guise of one of Amidala's handmaidens, the intruder soon shows her true form. It's not the first time that the good senator has dealt with a Clawdite looking to eliminate her. Comes with the job, I guess.

Ahsoka Tano stands beside Queen Amidala, who looks out a window, in Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

4. Ahsoka's fighting prowess.

Whether she's diving over tables with Padmé in tow, brandishing her double lightsabers, or using the Force to send an explosive a safe distance away, the quick-thinking Togruta is always a force to be reckoned with. (Pun kind of intended.)

5. And not to be outdone, Amidala's, too.

Just when you think the villain is going to get away, Amidala wields a large carafe like a baseball bat and knocks her down in one swing. Now that's what we call aggressive negotiations.

What were your favorite moments from "The Imposter Inside"? Let us know in the comments below!

Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Follow her on Twitter @KristinBaver.

