5 Highlights from Star Wars Forces of Destiny: “Newest Recruit”

Sabine and Ketsu strike back.

Sabine, Hera, and Ketsu Onyo? Oh my. The Forces of Destiny micro adventures returned in all their animated glory Sunday with fresh installments for the heroine-centric series slated throughout the week. This time around, we find old allies-turned-foes-now-friends-again Sabine and Ketsu working together to heist food stores from Imperial holdings on Garel. As usual, the mission doesn't quite go according to plan as a handful of stormtroopers and an adorable stowaway make a simple task a lot more complicated. The tale emphasizes the importance of the Ghost crew's Robin Hood-esque leanings that have been a key element in their story since the beginning of Star Wars Rebels.

Here are five highlights from the short, “Newest Recruit” — which you can watch below!

1. Gina Torres is back.

After previously appearing on Star Wars Rebels as the Mandalorian bounty hunter Ketsu, it's great to hear yet another familiar voice reprising a role for Forces of Destiny. Bonus: We get to learn a little more about Ketsu's shifting allegiance in between the patented Torres snark.

2. A rebel with a cause.

All this trouble for some food? Sometimes even the glamorous life of rebelling against the Empire -- what with all the lightsaber battles, blaster fire, and bombs -- gets interrupted by the more mundane needs at hand. That's right. Even a weapons expert gets called out on supply runs from time to time. When it all goes according to plan that can get pretty boring, yet necessary, work. But this time? I have a bad feeling about this...

3. Hera and Chopper!

Lucky for our heroes, the Ghost is just a comlink call away. Since Forces of Destiny debuted in the summer, we've been waiting for Spectre-2 to come in for a landing, but this is the first time Hera (and voice actor Vanessa Marshall) has joined the micro-series cast on screen.

4. This is some rescue.

Bucket-busting high kicks and an exchange of blaster fire is par for the course, but a baby Chadra-Fan munching on the food supply? This kid is endangering the mission! Suddenly a simple grab-and-go calls for the kind of heavy fire power Hera and her beloved ship can happily deliver.

5. Ketsu's new armor.

After taking a hit to her pauldron during the skirmish, Ketsu dons some new gear, or at least the same piece with a fresh paint job, by the episode's end. Could this alliance set the stage for more Ketsu screen time when Rebels returns? We'll have to wait a few more weeks to find out.

What were your highlights from “Newest Recruit”? Let us know in the comments below!

Kristin Baver is a writer and all-around sci-fi nerd who always has just one more question in an inexhaustible list of curiosities. Sometimes she blurts out “It’s a trap!” even when it’s not. Do you know a fan who’s most impressive? Hop on Twitter and tell @KristinBaver all about them!