10 Essential Star Wars Behind-the-Scenes Features on Disney+

Star Wars is magic. We don’t mean just on-screen, although the galaxy far, far away is certainly a mystical place. But the filmmakers who have told the stories of Star Wars for the last four decades make just as much magic in the real world bringing their visions to life.

Star Wars has been changing moviemaking since 1977 and it shows no signs of ever stopping. Thanks to Disney+, you can get an up-close look at the sets, visual effects, technology, and so much more any time you want. Here are 10 documentaries and featurettes for your all-access pass behind the scenes of Star Wars, currently available on Disney+.

1. Empire of Dreams

This two-and-a-half-hour documentary is an unparalleled deep dive into the three movies in the original Star Wars trilogy. You’ll find interviews with the stars, industry luminaries like Steven Spielberg and Alan Ladd Jr., and even concept artist Ralph McQuarrie himself. Follow Star Wars’ journey from a handwritten script to a worldwide phenomenon in this cumulative look at the first stories told in the galaxy far, far away.

2. Anatomy of a Dewback (Star Wars: A New Hope)

Take a trip back in time to the 1990s when the original trilogy was re-released in theaters! In this in-depth look at the making of the Special Edition of the Star Wars: A New Hope, the fans’ excitement at seeing the movies on the big screen is contagious. The documentary, originally a web series, highlights Industrial Light & Magic’s work recreating dewbacks digitally and inserting them seamlessly into Episode IV. You’ll also get a rare look inside the Lucasfilm Archives.

3. A Conversation with the Masters (Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back)

George Lucas, director Irvin Kershner, co-writer Lawrence Kasdan, and composer John Williams sat down for a one-of-a-kind retrospective in honor of Episode V’s 30-year anniversary. From a recounting of the fateful lunch meeting where Lucas asked Kershner to direct, to the creation of Yoda and Boba Fett, and so much more, you’ll find interviews and behind-the-scenes footage you won’t see anywhere else.

4. State of the Art: The Pre-Visualization of Episode II (Star Wars: Attack of the Clones)

Hear from George Lucas, producer Rick McCallum, and more members of the special effects crew as they discuss the vital role pre-visualization played in the making of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Take a look at the original animatics to get an idea of how scenes like the escape from the droid factory developed from start to finish. And as a bonus, you’ll even get a side-by-side comparison of the World War II footage that inspired the action in A New Hope.

5. The Scavenger & the Stormtrooper (Star Wars: The Force Awakens)

The new stars of Star Wars sit down together for a candid conversation about being part of a new era of storytelling. Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have a true friendship on and off screen that shines through every smile they share. It might be a short featurette, but the warmth and insight in this 10-minute chat will change how you watch Episode VII.

Bonus: They rap.