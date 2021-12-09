In Star Wars Eclipse, Enter The High Republic in the First Video Game Set in the Era

Watch the new cinematic trailer revealed today at The Game Awards, and learn more about the branching narrative action-adventure video game in early development by Quantic Dream.

With a heart-pounding drumbeat, Lucasfilm Games and Quantic Dream, the award-winning video game studio and publisher, unveiled Star Wars Eclipse with a world premiere cinematic reveal trailer at The Game Awards 2021.

As the first video game to be set in the era of The High Republic, the multimedia initiative that launched with publishing earlier this year, Star Wars Eclipse will feature an original story and unique new characters, each with their own paths, abilities, and roles to play in the tapestry of events that could alter the carefully balanced peace in an uncharted section of the Outer Rim.

Check out the trailer below and see for yourself:







Star Wars Eclipse will be an intricately branching action-adventure game that can be experienced in multiple ways, putting the destinies of an array of playable characters in your hands. Your choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story. Through these decisions, players will forge their own legend in the golden age of the Jedi. Star Wars Eclipse is currently in the early stages of development at Quantic Dream’s studios in Paris, France and Montreal, Canada.

Visit StarWarsEclipse.com to stay up to date on the latest news about the game. And read StarWars.com's five highlights from the cinematic reveal trailer now!