Vi Moradi
Vi is a female spy who serves in the Resistance. Some time prior to the First Order’s attack on Hosnian Prime, she was captured and interrogated for information regarding the past of Captain Phasma by Phasma’s rival, Cardinal, in exchange for her release. Recognizing her talent, General Organa sent Vi and other spies to scout for a new Resistance command location. Vi traveled to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, where she managed to secure a safe location for the Resistance to rendezvous.
Affiliations
Locations