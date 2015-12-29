-
Tuggs’ Grub Sienar-Chall Utilipede Transport
Strono "Cookie" Tuggs is in much demand for his culinary skills, so he travels from site to site in a modified Sienar-Chall Utilipede Transport that becomes a mobile kitchen and restaurant. His travels across the galaxy allow him to fill his pantry with exotic ingredients that he uses to make new and unusual dishes. The transport is a versatile carrier vessel, with a modular cargo cradle that can support several self-contained modules with built-in life support systems. He is proud to present Tuggs’ Grub, a “traveling diner for diners traveling,” inspired by dishes he created during his time on Takodana.