-
Oga Garra
The elusive local crime boss of Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, few have seen Oga in the flesh and have lived to tell the tale. She has earned an infamous, almost mythical reputation among smugglers, criminals, and prominent figures of the underworld. Even the mere mention of her name sets the locals on edge. Many local Batuuans wonder whether she’ll finally make an appearance now that the First Order has arrived on Black Spire Outpost, but she remains hidden, preferring to run her cantina and the outpost in the shadows.