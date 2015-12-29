-
Katooni (Ship)
Hondo’s freighter, the Katooni, is a modified ZH-40 Tribune-class light freighter manufactured by Starfeld Industries. A relative of the older model ZH-25 Questor-class, the ZH-40 Tribune-class is equipped with quad Novaldex JV-74 engines, two paired laser cannons on the starboard size, a fixed heavy laser cannon on the port side, and four fixed laser cannons on the cargo pods (two on each tip) that can be fire-linked to quad-fire. The freighter can be flown by a single pilot, but has recommended crew stations for a total of four. Other features include a Corellian-style turret on its dorsal side, two pod-like arms that contain cargo grippers, and the capability to hold up to 85 metric tons of cargo in the mail hull. Hondo doesn't talk about where he got the freighter, but on those instances that he does, the story always changes. He does appear to have some fondness for it, some might say sentimentality.