The Galactic League is the brainchild of Darius Pax, an industrious Besalisk who has long desired to create the galaxy’s greatest repulsorcraft racing league. While the legality of such racing remains uncertain beneath the freshly-established New Republic, the nascent League emerges across the Outer Rim — remote planets where it can operate without interruption — with Pax sinking all his credits into the league of his dreams.

Drawing old contacts across from the galactic underworld, Pax invites investors — from syndicates to pirates to enthusiasts — into the fray, these backers eager to sponsor racers and earn pocketfuls of credits off their wins. As the talent grows, so do the fans, and Pax promises his League will only get bigger and better.