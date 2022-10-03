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The Galactic League
The Galactic League showcases a range of pilots drawn to this new frontier of thrill and spectacle. Each enter a tour with little but a backer and a repulsorcraft to their name and compete across a string of planets, each with their own show of danger and display. As the tour progresses, the racers modify their vehicles, building them faster and stronger. Only one will make it to the final race, where the winner earns the chance to challenge the reigning League Champion on the remote planetoid of Derven Acos.
History
The Galactic League is the brainchild of Darius Pax, an industrious Besalisk who has long desired to create the galaxy’s greatest repulsorcraft racing league. While the legality of such racing remains uncertain beneath the freshly-established New Republic, the nascent League emerges across the Outer Rim — remote planets where it can operate without interruption — with Pax sinking all his credits into the league of his dreams.
Drawing old contacts across from the galactic underworld, Pax invites investors — from syndicates to pirates to enthusiasts — into the fray, these backers eager to sponsor racers and earn pocketfuls of credits off their wins. As the talent grows, so do the fans, and Pax promises his League will only get bigger and better.
Related
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Sebulba
A crafty, vicious Dug, Sebulba became one of the Outer Rim's most successful Podracers. Whether roaming the streets of Mos Espa or piloting his massive orange Podracer, Sebulba was aggressive and arrogant. He was not above cheating to win a race, and would even resort to illegal weapons in an attempt to defeat his opponents. Sebulba was Mos Espa's reigning Podrace champion until he entered the Boonta Eve Classic, where he was defeated by young Anakin Skywalker, much to the Dug's frustration.