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Skim Speeder
A vehicle originally designed by and for underworld smugglers, the skim speeder is the newest addition to the repulsorcraft-racing line-up of the Galactic League. Utilizing two front-mounted turbo-ramjet engines mounted on controllable swing arms, skim speeders thrive at flying low to the ground over difficult terrain and taking sharp turns with ease. As the controllable swing arms enable a racer to perform banked turns on a knife’s edge, racers are granted a degree of roll control, something unique to repulsorcrafts.
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Sebulba
A crafty, vicious Dug, Sebulba became one of the Outer Rim's most successful Podracers. Whether roaming the streets of Mos Espa or piloting his massive orange Podracer, Sebulba was aggressive and arrogant. He was not above cheating to win a race, and would even resort to illegal weapons in an attempt to defeat his opponents. Sebulba was Mos Espa's reigning Podrace champion until he entered the Boonta Eve Classic, where he was defeated by young Anakin Skywalker, much to the Dug's frustration.