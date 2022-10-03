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  • Skim Speeder

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    Skim Speeder

    A vehicle originally designed by and for underworld smugglers, the skim speeder is the newest addition to the repulsorcraft-racing line-up of the Galactic League. Utilizing two front-mounted turbo-ramjet engines mounted on controllable swing arms, skim speeders thrive at flying low to the ground over difficult terrain and taking sharp turns with ease. As the controllable swing arms enable a racer to perform banked turns on a knife’s edge, racers are granted a degree of roll control, something unique to repulsorcrafts.

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