Skim Speeder

A crafty, vicious Dug, Sebulba became one of the Outer Rim's most successful Podracers. Whether roaming the streets of Mos Espa or piloting his massive orange Podracer, Sebulba was aggressive and arrogant. He was not above cheating to win a race, and would even resort to illegal weapons in an attempt to defeat his opponents. Sebulba was Mos Espa's reigning Podrace champion until he entered the Boonta Eve Classic, where he was defeated by young Anakin Skywalker, much to the Dug's frustration.