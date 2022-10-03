Enamored by the speed and the skill of racing, Darius Pax first joined the racing circuit as a mechanic for the Hutts long before the Empire's reign, rising from a lowly mechanic to a manager for all of Jabba's racers. When the Empire forced racing to go underground, the Besalisk's ability to modify high-end vehicles to the exacting standards set by his demanding clients enabled him to shift from repulsorcraft to luxury vehicles.

The dawn of the New Republic brought with it new opportunity, and Pax saw a world in which racing could bloom into something greater than it had ever been before. Investing every credit to his name and bestowing upon it the optimistic title of "Galactic League," Pax's vision began to take shape.

Pax's gamble paid off. Though the early years were modest, the League garnered a committed group of fans as well as racers brimming with unbridled talent. Amongst those racers was Kestar Bool, the youngest of the nefarious Bool family whose dynastic wealth promised to bring the League to the heights Pax had envisioned sooner than planned. With Kestar's resources, the League blossomed. Tracks were moved to Bool-affiliated planets, and viewership skyrocketed. However, with every stride, the more Kestar Bool's power over the League grew.

For Pax, this is personal — the Galactic League must become the true beacon of racing, uniting fans and racers together with the love of the sport. There is no room for Kestar's world of ringers and cheats.

With his legacy becoming increasingly corrupted with each race, Pax sees no other way out than to remove Kestar's corruption, whatever the cost.