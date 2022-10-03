Shade, a human, grew up on the purple quartz planet Gathleon, home to varied species collectively known as the Gathii. Despite Shade’s childhood dream of becoming a racing legend, life on Gathleon was a struggle, especially during the years of the Empire, and Shade lacked the resources to pursue such a lofty ambition. Still, Shade’s talent behind the controls of a vehicle was exceptional, and Shade used this skill to become a professional cargo pilot, transporting dangerous goods across treacherous environments both terrestrial and celestial. It was through this career that Shade first made acquaintances with Darius Pax.

As the Empire grew, so did the business conglomerate ruling Gathleon’s valuable mines. The Bool family’s influence on the Gathii’s planet tightened, leading to revolts against the Bools' work towns and strict regime. Shade was a familiar face at these protests and during one collided with the speeder of Kestar Bool, youngest scion of the Bool family, eager to squash the Gathii’s treason against his family’s rule. Kestar had Shade placed in an Imperial prison, where Shade received the helmet necessary to treat injuries sustained in the collision. There, Shade wasted away until the New Republic emptied the Imperial cells.

After the Empire’s fall, Shade returned to work as a cargo pilot, meeting the intrepid young Ardennian mechanic Hibi along the way. Life resumed its former pace until Pax reached out to Shade with a unique opportunity — and a chance to settle the score. Kestar Bool was now reigning champion of the Galactic League and using the league to boost the nefarious interests of the Bool family, but Shade was talented enough to beat him.

Shade agreed, joining the Galactic League with one goal in mind: take down Kestar Bool.