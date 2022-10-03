Kestar Bool

As the youngest son of Kedron Bool, patriarch of the powerful and dangerous Caskadag Bool family, Kestar always fell short of his father's unrelenting standards. Deemed unsuitable to succeed to the power his siblings relished in, the youngest Bool grew deeper into a cocktail of spiteful, narcissistic personality traits. To make matters worse, his father's lack of concern, or relationship, left Kestar bitter and determined to prove his father wrong.

Discovering his affinity for repulsorcrafts during a tournament hosted by the Bool family, Kestar saw an opportunity to make his own name, and deep down, it was a method of receiving the praise and adoration he had never received from his father and wider family. Kestar was introduced to the Galactic League after Darius Pax encouraged him to race, Pax hoping Kestar's family resources would ensure the League's success.

The adulation of the audience and Kestar’s growing fanbase became the young Bool’s vice, and his desperation to preserve this love ensures Kestar is not above cheating or eliminating threats to secure his position at the top of the leaderboard. If it were ever to become public just how much Kestar had dirtied his hands to gain his title of League Champion, he would become the embarrassment of his family and invoke his father's wrath.

When Shade enters the race, Kestar initially does not take it as a threat to his title, rather just another Gathii he can step over. But Shade's undeniable skill and ability threaten to unravel all that Kestar has built and still hopes to achieve.

