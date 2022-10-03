Hibi Esuufa

Hibi is driven by a simple but powerful goal: to prove herself as an engineer of the best racing vehicles in the galaxy. Every engine she tears apart, every circuit she rewires, and every reckless experiment in her workshop is another step toward that dream. She wants to build machines that people remember, racing vehicles that roar across the stars and leave everyone else in the dust. For Hibi, engineering isn’t a job; it’s artistry.

Her outlook was shaped by a childhood that, by galactic standards, was unusually kind. Raised on a quiet suburban world by two loving Ardennian parents, Hibi grew up with enough comfort to dream freely. She spent her early years dismantling toys and gadgets, teaching herself how things worked and how to make them better. Her father, a mechanic himself, nurtured that curiosity and often worked on Shade’s ship at a discounted price. So, when Shade arrived one day in need of new repairs, Hibi seized the chance to leave her old life behind and join the adventure.

Now part of Shade’s crew and a member of the Galactic League, she finally has a place where wild ideas are not a liability but an advantage. Here, surrounded by opportunity and a pilot brave enough to test her creations, Hibi can chase the dream she has carried since childhood: building the fastest, most extraordinary machines the galaxy has ever seen.