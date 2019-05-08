Tell Mom 'Yoda Best!' with This DIY Star Wars Trinket Dish

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by kneading the air-dry clay to soften it. (You can also add a small amount of water.) Roll it out on the table with the clay roller until it’s no thicker than a centimeter.

Step 2: Press the pancake mold or cookie cutter into the clay firmly around the edges. Remove the excess clay.

Step 3: If you’d like to remove any facial features, wipe them away with a dab of water on your finger until the face is smooth.

Step 4: Gently peel the shape from the table. Place it in the empty cup or small bowl so that it begins to take a curved shape; don’t let it fall in or get wedged. Shape the clay around the edges until it is rounded.

Step 5: Remove the clay from the cup or bowl and place it concave side down on the table to dry. Let dry 24 hours.

Step 6: Using fine sandpaper or an emery board nail file, softly smooth the edges of the clay. Take care to remove any rough lumps or cracks on the edges.

Step 7: Place a small amount of water in your light green acrylic paint; this will lessen or remove the appearance of brush strokes on the clay, but will require more than one coat. Paint the entire dish green except for the edges.

Step 8: Use the gold acrylic paint to paint the edges all around the dish.

Step 9: Let all acrylic paint dry completely. Once the green and gold paint is dry, take the dish to a well-ventilated area and spray it with a clear acrylic varnish or sealant. Let dry completely. Flip the dish over and spray the other side, and let dry.

Your Yoda trinket dish is complete! Don’t worry if it’s wobbly. A handmade gift doesn’t have to be perfect -- moms will find messy paint, fingerprints in the clay, and cracks just as endearing as the gift itself. Trust us. We are wise in the ways of the moms.

Kelly Knox is a Seattle-based freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #MothersDay