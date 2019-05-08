Tell Mom 'Yoda Best!' with This DIY Star Wars Trinket Dish

Truly wonderful, a handmade gift of a child is.
Making Mom a handmade, one-of-a-kind gift for Mother’s Day is practically a rite of passage. So why not make her something that she’ll love as a Star Wars fan, and also honors a Jedi Master who’s a one-of-a-kind himself? Use a Yoda cookie cutter or pancake mold with air dry clay and paint to craft a trinket dish that stands out from all the roses.
Don’t have a Yoda cookie cutter? Any Star Wars character cutter or mold will do, especially if it’s the favorite character of the mother figure in your life.
What You’ll Need*