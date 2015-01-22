ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter and More Strike Back on GOG.com! - UPDATE

January 22, 2015
January 22, 2015

The classic flight simulator leads today's re-release of fan-favorite Star Wars games!

UPDATE:

Hello, what have we here? Three new Star Wars games are available on GOG.com today, including two digital debuts:

  • Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D (digital distribution premiere)
  • Star Wars Rebellion (digital distribution premiere)
  • Star Wars Empire at War: Gold Pack

And on January 27, three more classics will be available!
  • Star Wars Republic Commando
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • Star Wars Starfighter

These releases bring the Lucasfilm catalog on GOG.com to a total of 18 games, spanning the Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Monkey Island, and Sam & Max franchises -- with more to come.  This deal is getting better all the time!

ORIGINAL STORY

Attention Star Wars gamers: you now have reason to party, Ewok-style!

Cover of

Disney Interactive and Lucasfilm announced today that the critically-acclaimed X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter and several other classic games are coming to GOG.com -- with many available digitally for the first time! Starting today, six fan-favorite titles -- worthy of recognition in the Jedi Archives -- strike back on GOG.com, including:

  • Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter (digital distribution premiere)
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance (digital distribution premiere)
  • Star Wars Galactic Battlegrounds (digital distribution premiere)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

These releases complete the Star Wars: X-Wing series on GOG.com, allowing players to experience (or re-experience) one of the most loved and influential flight-simulator series of all time. Star Wars Battlefront II, Star Wars: Dark Forces, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords show different but equally essential sides of Star Wars gaming, from first-person shooters to RPGs.

But this isn't the end of classics on GOG.com. Other titles are set to return, more powerful than you can possibly imagine: GOG.com will release six more games from a galaxy far, far away for the next 10 days. This will be a day long remembered, indeed!

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more of Star Wars gaming!

