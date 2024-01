Note: This DIY calls for a sharp craft knife and is not suitable for children.

Step 1: Print the X-wing helmet template on the white cardstock paper.

Step 2: Begin carefully cutting out the white spaces between the black lines with the craft knife. Make sure you have a cutting mat or other protection for the table underneath the paper.

Step 3: Once all of the white space has been cut out, use a black marker to fill in any uneven edges.

Optional: Flip over the helmet to the unprinted side and use the marker to make those lines black as well.

Step 4: Cut out the helmet along the outside line with scissors.

Step 5: Choose your colors of tissue paper. You can make the helmet screen accurate with red, yellow, and white, or create a rainbow effect with several different colors.

Step 6: Lay the tissue paper on top of the suncatcher where you’d like that color. Trace the black lines underneath as a guide to accurately measure the shape.

Step 7: Cut out the tissue paper along the traced line.

Step 8: Squeeze a thin line of glue along the black line on the helmet and gently press the tissue paper in place.

Step 9: Continue tracing, cutting, and gluing until every white space except the top circle is covered.

Step 10: Let all the glue dry. Your suncatcher is complete!

Tape the helmet or hang it from a suction cup hook on a window for a colorful reminder of the galaxy far, far away.