X-Wing and TIE Fighter Return on GOG.com

Three classic Star Wars games strike back!

This will be a day long remembered...by Star Wars gamers everywhere.

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition and Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition, beloved classic flight simulators set in a galaxy far, far away, are back. GOG.com, a DRM-free digital distributor, announced today a new partnership with Disney Interactive that will bring more than 20 classic Lucasfilm titles to the site. Six titles will be available digitally to kick off the collaboration, including three Star Wars games: Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition, Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition, and the critically-acclaimed RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

“We are very excited to be able to bring these classic interactive titles to our platform; it has been a long-time dream of ours,” said Guillaume Rambourg, managing director at GOG.com. “Luckily, Disney Interactive is always looking for new ways to give players access to content, so this was a natural partnership. To those gamers playing these titles for the first time…May the Force Be With You!”

In addition to these fan favorite Star Wars titles, GOG.com is also releasing the Lucasfilm classics Sam & Max Hit the Road, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition, and Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis. Gamers can look forward to more Lucasfilm titles coming to GOG.com in the future.

For now, put on your Rebel -- or Imperial -- flight gear, and get ready for some of the ultimate Star Wars gaming experiences.