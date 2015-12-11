Writers on Writing: Claudia Gray and Cecil Castellucci

Kicking off a new feature on StarWars.com, one Star Wars writer interviews another!
Star Wars: Writers on Writing is where you’ll get to read all about your favorite Star Wars books and authors. But rather than a traditional article, we’re having Star Wars writers interview other Star Wars writers to give you the ultimate peek into the literary world. What’s it like to write a Star Wars novel? What are the challenges? Which character is the most fun to write? The most difficult? What about spoilers? It’ll all be here. We’ll be discussing everything from the adult novels to the comics, from Aftermath to The Weapon of a Jedi, and everything in between.
To start, we’re taking you inside the Galactic Civil War with Star Wars: Lost Stars. A part of the Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens program, Lost Stars is set against the backdrop of the original trilogy and tells the tale of two best friends—aristocratic Thane Kyrell and rural villager Ciena Ree—who enroll in the Imperial Academy only to find themselves on opposite sides of the war between the Rebellion and the Empire. Written by New York Times bestselling author Claudia Gray, the novel is exciting, tense, and heartbreaking. It’s also our first Young Adult novel, and the perfect title to begin this new series.
And who better to interview Claudia than our own Cecil Castellucci, co-author of Moving Target, another title in the Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens program. As you soon read, both women are die hard Star Wars fans, and amazing authors.
So with that, I’m proud to present our very first Star Wars: Writers on Writing. Enjoy it, keep reading, and may the Force be with you.
