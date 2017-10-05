ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: What New or Upcoming Star Wars Book Are You Most Excited About?

October 5, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Celebrate Star Wars Reads by voting for your favorite new book!

Read any good Star Wars books lately? If you checked out your local book store on Force Friday, chances are you picked up some great new stories for your collection. But that's not all -- more Star Wars books will continue to be released until the end of the year! In honor of Star Wars Reads happening the entire month of October, we want to know which book makes you the most excited and why. Did we forget a great one? Let us know in the comments below!

