The Official Star Wars Blog is taking a break for a couple of weeks, so you won't hear from us for a little while. But fear not -- we shall return, more powerful than you could possibly imagine. (We hope.)

Thanks so much for visiting us in 2013 -- and get ready for the coming year. It's going to be a big one for Star Wars and StarWars.com, and we can't wait for it to start.

Have a safe and happy holiday. And may the Force be with you!