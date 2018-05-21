ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

We're Giving Away 5 Alamo Drafthouse Exclusive Solo: A Star Wars Story Glasses

May 21, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Enter for a chance to win one of these glasses featuring Han Solo, Lando, and the crew from the new film!

To celebrate the arrival of Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters May 25the Alamo Drafthouse has once again partnered with Mondo to create a stunning commemorative drinking glass featuring Han, Lando, Chewbacca, and the rest of the new crew, which you can add to your ticket purchase. But as a special thanks to fans, Alamo Drafthouse has smuggled StarWars.com five (5) pint glasses to give away.

To enter for a chance to win, simply tell us the name of the Star Wars character you’re most looking forward to seeing in Solo: A Star Wars Story in the comments below with the hashtag #HanSoloPintSweepstakes and we'll pick five winners at random. Your comment must include solely the character name and the hashtag to be eligible.

So channel your inner scoundrel, read the official rules below, and good luck! [Update: The giveaway is now over. Thanks to all who entered!]

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 5/25/18. Open to 50 US/DC; 18+. Void where prohibited. Rules/odds can be found here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story glasses from Alamo Drafthouse, featuring the Millennium Falcon and characters from the film.

RULES

StarWars.com is giving away five (5) Alamo Drafthouse Mondo Glasses which retail at about $11.91, to five (5) lucky winners! The prize consists of a single Solo: A Star Wars Story glass. To enter for your chance to win, all you have to do is tell us which character you’re most looking forward to seeing in Solo: A Star Wars Story and use #HanSoloPintSweepstakes.

Sweepstakes ends May 25, 2018.

To enter, click “see comments” below this post. You must include#HanSoloPintSweepstakess within your Facebook Comment.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Alamo Drafthouse Mondo pint glasses

