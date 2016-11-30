ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Watch the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Red Carpet Live at StarWars.com

November 30, 2016
November 30, 2016

Join the stars and creators of the highly-anticipated movie for the world premiere on December 10!

We've a mission for you: watch StarWars.com's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story red carpet live stream, presented by Verizon!


As announced today on The Star Wars Show, visit StarWars.com on December 10 at 5 p.m. PT for exclusive interviews with the stars and creators of Rogue One, live from the world premiere in Los Angeles. It will also be available for viewing on the go90 app and Fios TV.


The rebellion is about to begin -- on the red carpet. See you there.


Visit the official Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie site for tickets, trailers, and more Rebel intel!


