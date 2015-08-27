New Footage of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Debuts on Instagram!

Kylo Ren. Finn. Rey. Get a new glimpse of the next film in the Star Wars saga.

Kylo Ren saw something as he trudged through the trees of a dark snowy forest and ignited his now famous crossguard lightsaber. We don't know what it was, but a new video teaser that just debuted on Star Wars' Instagram account shows someone else in a similar-looking environment. We finally get to see Finn rock out a blue lightsaber, and he looks pretty eager to use it.

Something big is about to go down.

Please don't be disappointed that this clip is only 15 seconds long. We only have 112 days to go.



https://instagram.com/p/65PhxOs_RH/

