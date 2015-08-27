ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

New Footage of Star Wars: The Force Awakens Debuts on Instagram!

August 27, 2015
August 27, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Kylo Ren. Finn. Rey. Get a new glimpse of the next film in the Star Wars saga.

Kylo Ren saw something as he trudged through the trees of a dark snowy forest and ignited his now famous crossguard lightsaber. We don't know what it was, but a new video teaser that just debuted on Star Wars' Instagram account shows someone else in a similar-looking environment. We finally get to see Finn rock out a blue lightsaber, and he looks pretty eager to use it.

Something big is about to go down.

Please don't be disappointed that this clip is only 15 seconds long. We only have 112 days to go.

https://instagram.com/p/65PhxOs_RH/


All Star Wars, all the time.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    Star Wars: The Force Awakens 3D Collector's Edition Available Now - UPDATED

    November 16, 2016

    November 16, 2016

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: How Well Do You Know Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

    September 8, 2016

    September 8, 2016

    Sep 8

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"}

    8 Things You Might Not Know About the Creatures of The Force Awakens

    August 29, 2016

    August 29, 2016

    Aug 29

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What Is the Best Scene in Star Wars: The Force Awakens?

    June 17, 2016

    June 17, 2016

    Jun 17

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Look Inside Marvel's New Star Wars: The Force Awakens Adaptation

    May 25, 2016

    May 25, 2016

    May 25

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"}

    The Star Wars: The Force Awakens Soundtrack Comes to Vinyl...with Holograms

    May 25, 2016

    May 25, 2016

    May 25

  • {:title=>"The Force Awakens", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-force-awakens"} {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars: The Force Awakens Character Are You?

    April 8, 2016

    April 8, 2016

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Getting to Know Unkar, Bobbajo, and More: A Conversation with Tales from a Galaxy Far, Far Away: ALIENS Volume I Author Landry Q. Walker

    April 5, 2016

    April 5, 2016

    Apr 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved