Vanity Fair Reveals Exclusive Look at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

May 22, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz is back with photos from the set and a story by Lev Grossman available today.

Continuing a tradition that spans more than 20 years, famed portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz journeyed to the desert valley of Wadi Rum and beyond to document filming of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Today we get our first look through her lens, with Vanity Fair's new summer issue and an in-depth look behind the scenes of the upcoming film's creation.

Two covers highlight the light and the dark, and Rey and Kylo Ren take the spotlight in their new costumes for the film.

Inside, and through an online photo gallery, fans will be transported on-location to the Jordan desert, inside the cockpit set of the Millennium Falcon, and behind enemy lines among the new leaders of the First Order.

The article also includes an exclusive first look at actor Keri Russell's new character, and never-before-scene images of Mark Hamill, Naomi Ackie, and more!

Leibovitz photographed the cast of The Empire Strikes Back for Rolling Stone back in 1980, and beginning in 1999 with The Phantom Menace, has been visiting and shooting every Star Wars set for Vanity Fair.

You can read the cover story written by Lev Grossman, peruse the Leibovitz photo gallery, watch a special behind-the-scenes video of the shoot below, and learn even more on VanityFair.com now.


