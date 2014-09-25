Turning Star Wars Toys Into Wearables

Tada, that's all you have to do to make a snowspeeder ring, and you can apply that technique to any Micro Machine with a flat bottom – like the Millennium Falcon. It even works for necklaces. You can find necklace pendant blanks in circular or rectangular shapes and glue ships or LEGO minifigs right to them. It might be the easiest way to make jewelry.

If you find that wearing plastic toys isn't suitable for every occasion, you can dress up miniature vehicles with Swarovski crystals. Stacey Bender wanted to get a Star Wars necklace for a friend's birthday, but when she couldn't find exactly what she had in mind, she decided to bedazzle Micro Machines. She started with an X-wing she found on eBay and carefully added crystal embellishments. She then turned the most sparkly X-wing in the galaxy into a necklace. She ended up liking the finished process so much that she's transformed many Micro Machines into Star Wars wearables.

To create something similar, hunt down some pewter colored or die cast metal Micro Machines. If you can't find those, you can always cover up other colors with silver paint. Gather Swarovski crystals (available at your local craft store), tweezers, Krazy Glue Gel, eye screws, split rings, necklace chain (you can buy these from a jewelry or craft shop), and needle nose pliers.

Start by attaching a split ring to the eye screw. Then glue the eye screw to the back of the toy, wherever you want the top of the pendant to be. Set it aside and let the glue dry completely. Once the eye screw is secure, decide where you want to add crystals. Put a small dot of glue on the toy and put the crystal in place with tweezers. Rinse and repeat until it sparkles to your satisfaction.

