New Star Wars: The High Republic Books to Receive Exclusive Editions

December 2, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at variant covers and extras included with The Fallen Star and Midnight Horizon at select retailers.

For light and life. And really cool extras!

StarWars.com and This Week! In Star Wars are excited to reveal new retailer-exclusive editions for two major Star Wars: The High Republic books.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray, arriving January 4, 2022, will be available at Out of Print with an exclusive jacket designed by artist Jama Jurabaev. Each copy of the novel will also be signed by the author, and comes bundled with an exclusive gift-with-purchase: a High Republic-inspired “For Light and Life” beanie. Pre-orders open on Monday, December 6, and you can get a first look at the gorgeous variant cover and stylish beanie below.

The Fallen Star coverThe Fallen Star book and beanie

In addition, Barnes & Noble will offer an exclusive edition of The Fallen Star featuring a double-sided, fold-out poster available nowhere else. You can get a sneak peek at the stunning images below and pre-order this edition now

Jedi on the cover of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star.Jedi and various characters, and an exploding Starlight Beacon, on a poster included with the Barnes & Noble edition of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older, hitting stores February 1, 2022, will be available at Walmart with an exclusive cover and author Q&A. Check it out below; pre-orders for this version are available now.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Midnight Horizon Walmart exclusive edition, featuring three Jedi in the mist.

Finally, Target's edition of The Falling Star will feature an exclusive cover -- a beautiful depiction of the Starlight Beacon, illustrated by Pascal Blanché and painted by Gonzalo Kenny, which you can see below. Pre-orders will launch in the near future.

The Starlight Beacon on the cover of Star Wars: The High Republic: The Fallen Star.

Check out these books and more on This Week! In Star Wars!


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

