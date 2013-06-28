ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Official Star Wars Hashtag Holocron

June 28, 2013
StarWars.com Team

There's a lot going on with Star Wars these days, from Episode IX and The Mandalorian in production, to Star Wars Resistance, to Celebration Chicago, and it can be hard to keep of track of relevant conversations -- especially on Twitter. But fear not: We have created this post to be your one stop shop for all official Star Wars hashtags!

If you want to talk about, say, Star Wars Rebels, you can find the proper hashtag here. We'll also be compiling all official Star Wars Twitter handles, so you can follow a trusted source. Remember, the Force will be with you. Always. Even on Twitter.

Star Wars Hashtags


Star Wars Twitter Accounts

Star Wars Instagram Accounts

Also, be sure to check out Club Jade's "Quick Guide to Star Wars on Twitter," which compiles most of the other important Star Wars Twitter profiles (actors, licensees, authors, etc.)!

Bookmark starwars.com/hashtags for quick access back to this post!

