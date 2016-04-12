The Mystery of Threepio's Red Arm Revealed in Star Wars Special: C-3PO #1 - Exclusive Preview!

The mindless philosopher's solo adventure hits stores tomorrow!

Like Han Solo, you may not have recognized C-3PO in Star Wars: The Force Awakens thanks to his red arm. So the question arises: how and why did ol' golden rod get it? Tomorrow, we'll finally find out.

Marvel's long-awaited one-shot Star Wars Special: C-3PO #1, from the acclaimed and award-winning writer and artist team of James Robinson and Tony Harris, follows Threepio on a solo adventure leading up to his appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- and reveals what led to this change in appearance. Check out a special preview below!