ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

The Mystery of Threepio's Red Arm Revealed in Star Wars Special: C-3PO #1 - Exclusive Preview!

April 12, 2016
April 12, 2016
StarWars.com Team

The mindless philosopher's solo adventure hits stores tomorrow!

Like Han Solo, you may not have recognized C-3PO in Star Wars: The Force Awakens thanks to his red arm. So the question arises: how and why did ol' golden rod get it? Tomorrow, we'll finally find out.

Marvel's long-awaited one-shot Star Wars Special: C-3PO #1, from the acclaimed and award-winning writer and artist team of James Robinson and Tony Harris, follows Threepio on a solo adventure leading up to his appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- and reveals what led to this change in appearance. Check out a special preview below!

Star Wars C-3PO Comic - Page 1

  • Pages from STWC3PO001_int1

    of
    Pages from STWC3PO001_int1

    of
  • Pages from STWC3PO001_int2

    of
    Pages from STWC3PO001_int2

    of

    • Star Wars C-3PO -Page 5

    Star Wars C-3PO Comics - Page 5

    Star Wars C-3PO comic - Page 6

    Star Wars C-3PO Comic - Page 7

    Look for Star Wars Special: C-3PO #1 in stores and on digital tomorrow!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    C-3PO

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved