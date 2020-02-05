ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Updated: The Mandalorian Season Two Announced

February 5, 2020
StarWars.com Team

The second season of the hit series will arrive later this year.

Update (February 5): 

The Mandalorian Season Two will premiere October 2020, The Walt Disney Company chairman and CEO Bob Iger confirmed on an earnings call. Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on The Mandalorian!

Original story (December 27, 2019): 

On the same day the season finale of The Mandalorian was released on Disney+, executive producer Jon Favreau teased out some promising news -- the show will return with new episodes in the fall of 2020!

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6lq5M_lhlX/


Favreau's announcement on Instagram and Twitter was accompanied by the image above, which may hint at where the story will take us next year.

You can watch the complete first season of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, following the adventures of the mysterious Mandalorian warrior and the Child, on Disney+ now.

The Mandalorian

