Stellan Gios is On the Case in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3 - Exclusive Preview

December 15, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The Eye suspects a new betrayal among his ranks as the Republic investigation into a Jedi's death heats up.

The black eyes of Marchion Ro betray little emotion, but Dr. Uttersond should be quaking in his lab coat just the same.

In Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #3, Jedi Master Emerick Caphtor and Private Investigator Sian Holt, along with Jedi Council member Stellan Gios, have discovered deception within the Chancellor's office and the Nihil itself, naming Uttersond as the prime suspect in the black market sale of a weapon that could bring down the Jedi Order as we know it and the Republic.

Trail of Shadows #3, from writer Daniel José Older and artist Dave Wachter, with a cover by David Lopez, arrives December 22 and is available for pre-order now on Comixology, and at your local comic shop

