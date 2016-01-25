From "Blast That X-wing!" to "Traitor!": The Voices of Star Wars: The Force Awakens

In a special guest post, Star Wars: The Force Awakens' supervising sound editor reveals many of the voices behind stormtroopers, Resistance pilots, and more!
Star Wars films have always had a vast visual landscape. But they also have an equally vast aural soundscape, working in tandem with, and amplifying, what you see onscreen.
Part of Skywalker Sound’s and John Williams’ job is to complement the visuals of Star Wars and enhance the storytelling with a rich audio soundtrack. Just as our sound designers have to create sound effects for new weapons, vehicles, and ambiences, the dialogue department will turn to voice actors to populate these new worlds. And so it was with The Force Awakens.
You may have seen a section in the credits of The Force Awakens titled “Additional Voices,” with some familiar names listed. But who or what did all those familiar names play? I'm happy to finally reveal everyone below, running through the film chronologically. (There are also a couple of actor cameos in there that shall remain nameless (for now).)
Finally, I just want to thank all the voice actors who contributed to the film, including but not limited to those listed below. There are several scenes with layers and layers of voices that we can't credit individually, but they make sequences come alive, and the film would not be the same without them.
With all that said, enjoy!
-- Matthew Wood, Star Wars: The Force Awakens supervising sound editor
Attack on Jakku Village:
Stormtroopers: “Blast that X-wing!” “Over there, over there!” -- Sam Witwer and David Collins
Alien Villager at gunpoint from two stormtroopers (Yells and Screams) -- Dee Bradley Baker
Stormtrooper: “Keep moving!” “Stay here!” -- Matthew Wood
Stormtrooper: “Nothing, Sir.” “Nothing here, go ahead!” -- David Acord
Stormtrooper: “Check over there.” “Fan out!” “Copy that, 1138.” -- James Arnold Taylor and Sam Witwer
Red Eyed Sand Alien (watching BB-8 roll away): “Kojima.” -- Robert Stambler
Star Destroyer:
PA Announcer (at Poe’s arrival): “Accelerator thrust compensator on Shuttle 338." "Transponder code ship ID." "Quantum field regulator/interpolator 385B.” -- Sam Witwer
Jakku Desert:
Teedo (Alien dialect during capture/release of BB-8, speaks with Rey) -- David Acord
Niima Outpost:
Alien Scavengers (reactions to Unkar Plutt's “60 portions,” high pitched) -- Matt Lanter and Karen Huie
Alien Scavengers (reactions to Unkar Plutt's “60 portions,” low pitched) -- Fred Tatasciore and Mark Dodson
Star Destroyer (TIE Escape):
Hangar Control Center Officer: “TIE launch in the hangar bay!!! (x2)” -- David Collins
Hangar Control Center Officer: “Units 7,8,9, we have an unauthorized launch!” -- Devon Libran
Hangar Control Center Officer: “Transponder Code Ship ID 177.” -- Catherine Taber
Officer on Poe’s TIE Radio: “Unauthorized TIE launch!!" (x2) -- Sam Witwer
Niima Outpost (Rey and Finn Meet):
Outpost Scavengers (No water to Finn): “No water!" “BLAH!” “Hashatta Combolia!” -- Matthew Wood and David Acord
Hired Thugs (kidnapping BB-8 & alerting stormtroopers): “Mona Keeyana Droid Du Unkar Plutt.” “Asatoya!” -- Matthew Wood and David Acord
Stormtrooper: “Call in the airstrike!” -- Matthew Wood
Jakku Desert (During Falcon chase):
Scavenger runs to recently shot down TIE fighter: “Metat Teya Zed!” -- Orly Schuchmacher
Han Solo’s Freighter:
Guavian Death Gang: Formation vocals and death screams -- Matthew Wood and David Acord
Maz Kanata’s Castle Bar:
Laughing Fez Headed Gamers: Laughs -- Mark Dodson
Resistance Loyal Droid (alerts Resistance of BB-8) -- David Acord
Big Head (Quiggold) (offers work for transportation to Finn) -- Matthew Wood
Red Helmet (Sidon Ithano) (converses with Big Head) -- David Acord
Hosnian System Citizens:
Male Hosnian on Balcony: “What is it?!” -- Tom Kane
Maz Kanata’s Castle Attacked / Forest:
Stormtrooper (radio prompts Rey to first see trooper): “FN-417, hold position.” -- Matt Lanter
Stormtrooper (alerted to Rey’s position, fires from castle): “Blast ‘em!” -- Matthew Wood
Stormtrooper (alerts Kylo Ren at castle): “Sir, the droid was spotted heading west, with a girl!” -- David Collins
Stormtrooper (fights Finn with riot baton): “Traitor!” (fight efforts) -- David Acord
Stormtrooper (apprehends Finn): “Don’t move! TK-338, we have targets in custody!” -- Fred Tatasciore
Stormtrooper (reacts to incoming Resistance fighters): “We have incoming at 28.6! Move!” -- Kevin Smith
Stormtroopers (getting in formation for Resistance attack): “Dispatch artillery!" "Go, go, move!" "Scramble all squads!" (x2), "Anti-air cover on lakefront position!” -- Michael Donovan and Sam Witwer
Stormtrooper (running from rock wall incoming fighters): “Go, go, go!” -- Sam Witwer
Stormtrooper (into comlink): “Request air support!” -- Pip Anderson
Stormtrooper (interrupts Kylo Ren and Rey in forest): “Sir, Resistance fighters. We need more troops.” -- Matthew Wood
Stormtrooper (gesturing a command at Kylo’s ship): “Heavy troopers.” "Pull back to tree line.” -- Kat Sheridan
Resistance Soldier (disembarking Leia’s shuttle): “Let’s go.” -- David Collins
Resistance Base:
Resistance Solider (BB-8 almost runs into soldier on airfield): “Hey!” -- David Collins
PA Announcer Interior Base: “PZ-4CO, report to communications.” -- Verona Blue
Starkiller Base Control Room:
Weapon Technician (responds to Hux): “Yes sir, weapon charging.” -- Catherine Taber
Resistance Base Control Room:
Technician (interrupts Leia with Starkiller news): “Ma’am.” -- Meredith Salenger
Starkiller Base:
Stormtrooper (to Kylo Ren in corridor): “Sir, sensors triggered in hangar 718, we are searching the area.” -- Verona Blue
PA Announcer (Rey sneaking in corridor): “All sentry droids (x2), resynchronize to Galactic Standard Time, offset 473.” -- Michael Donovan
Stormtrooper (as elevator opens, revealing Chewie): “Hey!” -- Nigel Godrich
Stormtroopers (as Rey sneaks out toward ledge): “You checked out the new T-17s? The T-17s, as far as I can tell, are a great improvement. Yeah, that’s what they tell you, but believe me, they don’t hold up. They don’t? No…” -- David Collins and Sam Witwer
PA Announcer (as Rey climbs down ledge and into machinery): “Technician Mandetat to 44.59 North, 104.7155 West.” “Baryonic Matter Conversion complete in Precent 12.” -- Michael Donovan
Control Room Technicians (responding to Hux's “Dispatch all squadrons!”) -- Taylor, Tom Kane, and Verona Blue
Stormtroopers (running as group before Finn sneaks in): “We think they may be splitting up.” -- Sam Witwer
Stormtroopers (running as group before Finn sneaks in): “Heading to quadrants four and five.” -- Devon Libran
Resistance Fighters Attack Starkiller:
Ello Asty (in X-wing cockpit): “But no damage!” “Roger!” “I’m hit!” -- Matthew Wood
Starkiller Base Oscillator:
Stormtroopers (searching under stairs, radio voiced): “Check over there!" "This way!" "Roger that.” -- Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor
Stormtroopers (aiming at Han Solo in Oscillator): Very distorted commands -- Devon Libran and Sam Witwer
Resistance Base Airfield:
Resistance Medical Team: “Let’s get him inside and stabilize him.” “Easy, easy, he’s hurt.” “We got a heartbeat!” -- Kat Sheridan, Michael Donovan, and Patrick Correll
The Additional Voices Cast (crowd and background):
David Acord, Michael Donovan, Devon Libran, Kevin Smith, Dee Bradley Baker, Terri Douglas, Elle Newlands, Robert Stambler, Verona Blue, TJ Falls, Michelle Rejwan, Catherine Taber, Eugene Byrd, Dave Filoni, Meredith Salenger, Fred Tatasciore, David Collins, Amanda Foreman, Christopher Scarabosio, James Arnold Taylor, Patrick Correll, Karen Huie, Orly Schuchmacher, Emily Towers, Jonathan Dixon, Tom Kane, Kat Sheridan, Sam Witwer, Mark Dodson, Matthew Lanter, Christian Simpson, Matthew Wood