Shara Bey, meet Luke Skywalker.

The story of A-wing pilot Shara Bey -- and the first steps to Star Wars: The Force Awakens -- concludes with Star Wars: Shattered Empire #4, on sale October 21.

At the end of issue #3, Shara, Leia, and the Queen of Naboo helped save Naboo from the Emperor's wrath. In the below preview pages of the series' final issue by Greg Rucka and Marco Checchetto, Shara is now set to cross paths with another famous child of Anakin Skywalker...