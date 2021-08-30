ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Jedi Search for the Deadly Lourna Dee in Tempest Runner - Exclusive Clip

August 30, 2021
August 30, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The merciless Nihil marauder is on the run in this audiobook original excerpt.

The marauding Nihil have proven to be a challenge for the Jedi. But the guardians of peace and justice haven't seen anything yet.

In StarWars.com's exclusive clip of Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, a new audiobook original written by Cavan Scott, a group of Jedi continue their search for Lourna Dee, one of the Nihil's deadliest. Listen below -- and hear some of the High Republic's greatest Jedi and their companions in action.

For more on Tempest Runner, check out StarWars.com's reveal of the full cast.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner arrives August 31 and is available for pre-order now.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

