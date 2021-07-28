Tempest Runner Audio Original Cast Revealed - Exclusive

See the full lineup of actors that will bring the Star Wars: The High Republic tale to life.
The story of the High Republic era will soon continue, but in a whole new way.
In Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Lourna Dee of the Nihil will seek revenge against the Jedi. While Tempest Runner builds on the groundwork laid thus far across The High Republic saga, it’s not a book or comic. The story has instead been written by Cavan Scott as an audio original, and will feature a full cast to bring the story to life, including many fan-favorite characters. The complete cast, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com, includes:
JESSICA ALMASY as Lourna Dee
DAN BITTNER as Councilor Wittick
ORLAGH CASSIDY as Ola Hest
SULLIVAN JONES as Bala
JANUARY LAVOY as Tasia
KATHLEEN McINERNEY as Councilor Fry
TARA SANDS as Sestin
VIKAS ADAM as H7-09 & Raleigh
JONATHAN DAVIS as Andrik Keller & Asgar Ro
NEIL HELLEGERS as Kassav, Yudiah Dee, & Jano
SASKIA MAARLEVELD as Avar Kriss & Parr
SONEELA NANKANI as Keeve Trennis & Muglan
MARC THOMPSON as Pan Eyta, Sskeer, & Marchion Ro
SHANNON TYO as Nib Assek & Quin
In addition, Tempest Runner features a full score and sound effects, taking complete advantage of the audio original form. For fans of the Nihil, it’s not to be missed.
See Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner and more new reveals on the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!
Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner arrives August 31 and is available for pre-order now.
Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.