Tempest Runner Audio Original Cast Revealed - Exclusive

See the full lineup of actors that will bring the Star Wars: The High Republic tale to life.

The story of the High Republic era will soon continue, but in a whole new way.

In Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Lourna Dee of the Nihil will seek revenge against the Jedi. While Tempest Runner builds on the groundwork laid thus far across The High Republic saga, it’s not a book or comic. The story has instead been written by Cavan Scott as an audio original, and will feature a full cast to bring the story to life, including many fan-favorite characters. The complete cast, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com, includes:





JESSICA ALMASY as Lourna Dee

DAN BITTNER as Councilor Wittick

ORLAGH CASSIDY as Ola Hest

SULLIVAN JONES as Bala

JANUARY LAVOY as Tasia

KATHLEEN McINERNEY as Councilor Fry

TARA SANDS as Sestin

VIKAS ADAM as H7-09 & Raleigh

JONATHAN DAVIS as Andrik Keller & Asgar Ro

NEIL HELLEGERS as Kassav, Yudiah Dee, & Jano

SASKIA MAARLEVELD as Avar Kriss & Parr

SONEELA NANKANI as Keeve Trennis & Muglan

MARC THOMPSON as Pan Eyta, Sskeer, & Marchion Ro

SHANNON TYO as Nib Assek & Quin

In addition,

Tempest Runner

features a full score and sound effects, taking complete advantage of the audio original form.

For fans of the Nihil, it’s not to be missed.

See Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner and more new reveals on the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!



Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner

