Tempest Runner Audio Original Cast Revealed - Exclusive

July 28, 2021
StarWars.com Team

See the full lineup of actors that will bring the Star Wars: The High Republic tale to life.

The story of the High Republic era will soon continue, but in a whole new way.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner

In Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner, Lourna Dee of the Nihil will seek revenge against the Jedi. While Tempest Runner builds on the groundwork laid thus far across The High Republic saga, it’s not a book or comic. The story has instead been written by Cavan Scott as an audio original, and will feature a full cast to bring the story to life, including many fan-favorite characters. The complete cast, revealed exclusively on StarWars.com, includes:

Tempest Runner Audio Original Cast

JESSICA ALMASY as Lourna Dee 


DAN BITTNER as Councilor Wittick


ORLAGH CASSIDY as Ola Hest


SULLIVAN JONES as Bala


JANUARY LAVOY as Tasia


KATHLEEN McINERNEY as Councilor Fry


TARA SANDS as Sestin


VIKAS ADAM as H7-09 & Raleigh


JONATHAN DAVIS as Andrik Keller & Asgar Ro


NEIL HELLEGERS as Kassav, Yudiah Dee, & Jano


SASKIA MAARLEVELD as Avar Kriss & Parr


SONEELA NANKANI as Keeve Trennis & Muglan


MARC THOMPSON as Pan Eyta, Sskeer, & Marchion Ro


SHANNON TYO as Nib Assek & Quin


In addition, Tempest Runner features a full score and sound effects, taking complete advantage of the audio original form. For fans of the Nihil, it’s not to be missed. 

See Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner and more new reveals on the Star Wars: The High Republic Show below!


Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner arrives August 31 and is available for pre-order now.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

Star Wars: The High Republic Tempest Runner

