ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

SWCE 2013: Fan Stories

July 27, 2013
July 27, 2013
Dan Brooks

 

A crowded convention hall with people and merchandise booths.
Star Wars Celebration Europe is here, and fans from all over the world have been enjoying the show's panels, exhibits, sights, and sounds. Walking the show floor and seeing all the costumers, fan-made props, and excitement for the future of Star Wars makes one thing very clear: The Force is strong in 2013, and it's the fans that make it so.

Chrissy Mitsch, a fan from Nuremberg, Germany, is attending her first Celebration -- dressed as Leia in a homemade medal ceremony costume from the end scene in A New Hope -- and feels the show is special for a few reasons. "It's the fans, first," she says. "And for us it's very special that the big stars come." This year's show features Star Wars actors and creators from all eras, including Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Her friend Patrick Kalaa, dressed as a Jedi, adds, "It's the biggest Star Wars event [ever] in Germany. Wouldn't miss it."

Some fans came for the stars and camaraderie, but also for something more permanent: a tattoo. Alba Rectra, a member of the Rebel Legion from Spain dressed as a Jedi, got her first Star Wars tattoo at the show -- the Mandalorian symbol, even though it's slightly in conflict with the good guys the Rebel Legion celebrate. "It's not a usual tattoo," she says. "And I wanted a tattoo to remember this. It's my first Celebration."

A tattoo artist gives a fan dressed as a Jedi a tattoo on her inner forearm at Star Wars Celebration Europe.

Henry Swindell and Elizabeth Newman from Manchester, England, came to Celebration together for the first time, winning a contest for tickets in Empire magazine. "Fans coming together to show what they've been [creating], I think it's fantastic," Newman says, and adds that from panels to exhibits, Celebration is more expansive than other fan fests she's been to. Swindell adds that he was most excited to see Episode II in 3D, and the Star Wars Rebels and Kathleen Kennedy panels.

A group of R2-D2s along with other droids at a convention.

Two members of the 501st, Caroline Bokman and David Craig, came all the way from San Francisco. Seeing the movies in 3D and getting a picture with Ian McDiarmid were big draws, but the show is a different experience for costuming members of the 501st. "I've just been posing [for pictures] since I walked in," Craig says. "I've been to lots of other conventions, but being at Celebration in the 501st is like being a rock star. I love it...Having the costume on around here and getting stopped every 10 feet for pictures, it's really fun to make a kid's day. And some grownups'." But it's also special for another reason, Bokman says. "No matter what language, you know you all have something in common."

501sta

Feel free to share your Celebration memories and thoughts in the comments below.

celebration europe II

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Strikes Back at NBA Games This Season

    November 29, 2022

    November 29, 2022

    Nov 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2022 Webby Awards

    April 8, 2022

    April 8, 2022

    Apr 8

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Grogu Soars in Memorable Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Appearance

    November 30, 2021

    November 30, 2021

    Nov 30

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Vote for Star Wars in the 2021 Webby Awards!

    April 22, 2021

    April 22, 2021

    Apr 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Get Ready for the LEGO Star Wars Minifigure Madness Tournament!

    March 18, 2021

    March 18, 2021

    Mar 18

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Join Jon Favreau On the Virtual Red Carpet to Celebrate Season 2 of The Mandalorian

    October 29, 2020

    October 29, 2020

    Oct 29

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Test Your Knowledge of Star Wars Trivia at the El Capitan Theatre's Streaming Event

    September 22, 2020

    September 22, 2020

    Sep 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Ahsoka Tano, Yoda, and More Icons Star on runDisney's 2020 Star Wars Medals - Exclusive

    December 5, 2019

    December 5, 2019

    Dec 5

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved