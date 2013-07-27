SWCE 2013: Star Wars Rebels Panel with Dave Filoni - Liveblog

Dave Filoni, supervising director of The Clone Wars is about to join Warwick Davis for a talk about Lucasfilm's next animated series: Star Wars Rebels, which he is executive producing. And we're here to liveblog it for you!

13:11: Now showing a Stormtrooper! Audience applauds. "They get excited about anything bad, don't they?" - Davis

Filoni says, "You can see a lot of the texture and line work is meant to represent McQuarrie and the way he paints." He adds that seeing characters he drew in The Clone Wars come to life via fan costumes is one of his favorite things.