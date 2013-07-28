ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

SWCE 2013: "The Fett-Tastic Four" Panel - Highlights

July 28, 2013
StarWars.com Team

 

All four actors who portrayed iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett -- Jeremy Bulloch (The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, appearing in full costume), Daniel Logan (Young Boba Fett in Attack of the Clones, and the voice of the animated Boba in the three-part Season Two finale and in Season Four of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars television series), Dickey Beer (stunt performer in Return of the Jedi), and John Morton (in a scene Cloud City in The Empire Strikes Back) -- came together for the first time in a special panel with Warwick Davis at Star Wars Celebration Europe. Here are some highlights and Fett facts!

Quite a long drop. Dickey Beer says the fall into the Sarlacc was about 40-45 feet, though it was more of a roll than a clear fall. In addition, he was also performing the stunts for Luke Skywalker and Barada in the scene.

Make my day. When John Morton stood in for Jeremy Bulloch during Empire, he received one direction: to think "Clint Eastwood."

Daniel Logan didn't really know Star Wars when he got the part. He was really only aware of Yoda and lightsabers, so he thought he was auditioning to be a Jedi. When he was told he would be a bounty hunter, he replied, "What's that?" And he didn't know who Boba Fett was. But when he attended Celebration II, he saw what the character meant to people. "I'm the biggest Star Wars fan now."

Did Boba Fett really go to that big cloning facility in the sky? Not according to Bulloch. "He didn't die. He gets out of the Sarlacc pit," the original Fett says.

Boba Fett vs. Wicket. Warwick Davis played a clip from a never-released short film made during the making of Return of the Jedi about his audition process. In the scene, Wicket gets lost on the Death Star and is spotted by Boba Fett, taking a shot at the Ewok who narrowly escapes.

Father/sons reunion. Temeura Morrison, who played Jango Fett, made a surprise appearance for a recreation of the Boba-picks-up-Jango's-head scene from Attack of the Clones.

