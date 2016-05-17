ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Video Games Coming to Star Wars Celebration Europe

May 17, 2016
Here's where the fun begins: First details on what gamers can look forward to in London!

For gamers, this will be a Celebration long remembered.


StarWars.com is excited to announce that the best in Star Wars gaming is set to invade Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 in London this summer. Star Wars BattlefrontLEGO Star Wars: The Force AwakensStar Wars: CommanderStar Wars: Galaxy of HeroesStar Wars: The Old Republic, and Star Wars: Force Collection will all be joining the mega-event, marking the highest volume of gaming content in Celebration history. Stay tuned for details and be sure to get your tickets now!


