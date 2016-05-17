Star Wars Video Games Coming to Star Wars Celebration Europe

Here's where the fun begins: First details on what gamers can look forward to in London!

For gamers, this will be a Celebration long remembered.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that the best in Star Wars gaming is set to invade Star Wars Celebration Europe 2016 in London this summer. Star Wars Battlefront, LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: Commander, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Star Wars: Force Collection will all be joining the mega-event, marking the highest volume of gaming content in Celebration history. Stay tuned for details and be sure to get your tickets now!

